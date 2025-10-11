WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Thanks Duo For Their Crown Jewel Match

Rave reviews are coming in for John Cena's Crown Jewel match with AJ Styles, but it's not just the fans who are saying it. Moments after Cena took home a tie-breaking victory over Styles, The Undertaker took to social media to personally applaud his two peers for their Saturday bout.

"Thank you [John Cena] and thank you [AJ Styles]," the Hall of Famer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling."

Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it...but that was AWESOME! — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 11, 2025

While the "this is awesome" chants that reverberated throughout Western Australia signified the WWE Universe's rabid approval of Styles and Cena's final match, The Undertaker may have enjoyed the contest more than the average fan. In the match's final moments, Cena used both a Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver, both moves heavily associated with The Undertaker's historic career, in order to gain the final edge in what was a back-and-forth contest against Styles. Fans were quick to catch onto the association, with many attaching clips of Cena's final Piledriver underneath The Undertaker's posts. Others took to The Undertaker's reply section to call Styles and Cena's Crown Jewel contest a contender for Match of the Year.

"The match was great enough to make the dead man arise," one netizen commented.

As of writing, The Undertaker's post has been viewed over 285,000 times, and boasts 24,000 likes. Cena and Styles' match also referenced other peers and industry veterans, with The Miz, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels being among the many whose finishers were featured in Cena and Styles' twilight-era contest.