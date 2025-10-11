WWE Crown Jewel 2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Opening Crown Jewel in Perth was the "Aus-Zilla" Bronson Reed taking on Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, giving the pair an extreme variant of their maiden bout at Clash in Paris. It feels like a foregone conclusion at this point that any match featuring Reigns will be one to watch, given that he is so often given the time and the leeway to layer moves and narrative into a centerpiece of Bloodline-centric storytelling. And, despite what chants would have had you believing for so many years, he is also a damn fine worker in the ring, both on the offensive but also on the flip side, selling to ensure his opponent comes off as a better competitor for it.

Until this point, Reed had been the arguable third best in the Vision, with Seth Rollins leading the group and the blue-chip prospect Bron Breakker flanking him. But he went on to not only stand against Reigns as a would-be equal in the ring, going further to beat Reigns, albeit with a little help, and truly legitimize himself as one of, if not the, next big things in the company.

However good the match was, however, it would be nothing without the subtext between Reigns and his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso; The Usos and Reigns reunited to take on The Vision over the past few months, but things can hardly be said to have gone to plan for any of them, and Reigns explicitly asked the Usos not to get involved in his match with Reed.

They didn't listen, coming out to take out Reed and set their eyes on the emerging Breakker, and ultimately that came back to bite them as Jey speared Reigns through a table inadvertently, thus allowing Reed to get his win. When the match was done, Reigns lambasted his cousins for getting involved. "The whole world thinks I can't do s*** by myself," he yelled at them, making it clear that he felt they were getting in his way. For the first time, really, this was Reigns making it clear he was done with running in a group. After five years of being the "Tribal Chief," he has no interest in his tribe, and wants to carve his own path.

For Jey, as he would make clear, it was just Reigns being self-centered as usual, and a bitter disappointment after having felt like he and Reigns were getting on the same page; he lashed out at his brother, screaming that Reigns will not change and he's done. It was the perfect way to close the chapter on their temporary reunion, and continue the story on from the result.

Written by Max Everett