WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Full & Final Card

For the first time in the history of the event, WWE Crown Jewel will not take place in Saudi Arabia as the 2025 edition of the Premium Live Event will be taking place in Perth, Australia on October 11 at the RAC Arena. Five matches are booked for the show, including two very special championship contests and one final showdown between two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. With all that in mind, here is the full and final card for WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

The two championship contests will see the top champions of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" go head-to-head to determine the WWE Crown Jewel Champions. In the women's division, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will represent the blue side of WWE as she takes on WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer (representing "Raw") for the very first time. On the men's side of things, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will cross paths for their first televised singles bout since their iconic Hell in a Cell match back in 2022. If Rhodes leaves Perth with the victory, he'll become the first man in WWE history to win the WWE Crown Jewel Championship twice having beaten Gunther for the title at the 2024 event.

In tag team action, the dream team of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will take on two women who have not been happy this new alliance between the former WWE Women's World Champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka has been the main antagonist when it comes to SKY being aligned with Ripley, to the point where she has sprayed Ripley with mist and even attacked SKY in recent weeks. SKY was originally conflicted about Sane and Asuka's behavior towards Ripley, but after being attacked by her now former Damage CTRL stablemates, the tag team match at Crown Jewel was SKY's idea.