WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Full & Final Card
For the first time in the history of the event, WWE Crown Jewel will not take place in Saudi Arabia as the 2025 edition of the Premium Live Event will be taking place in Perth, Australia on October 11 at the RAC Arena. Five matches are booked for the show, including two very special championship contests and one final showdown between two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. With all that in mind, here is the full and final card for WWE Crown Jewel 2025.
The two championship contests will see the top champions of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" go head-to-head to determine the WWE Crown Jewel Champions. In the women's division, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will represent the blue side of WWE as she takes on WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer (representing "Raw") for the very first time. On the men's side of things, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will cross paths for their first televised singles bout since their iconic Hell in a Cell match back in 2022. If Rhodes leaves Perth with the victory, he'll become the first man in WWE history to win the WWE Crown Jewel Championship twice having beaten Gunther for the title at the 2024 event.
In tag team action, the dream team of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will take on two women who have not been happy this new alliance between the former WWE Women's World Champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka has been the main antagonist when it comes to SKY being aligned with Ripley, to the point where she has sprayed Ripley with mist and even attacked SKY in recent weeks. SKY was originally conflicted about Sane and Asuka's behavior towards Ripley, but after being attacked by her now former Damage CTRL stablemates, the tag team match at Crown Jewel was SKY's idea.
The Last Time Is Now
The most high-profile match on the card to not have anything on the line is arguably the most historically significant as John Cena will not only wrestle his final match in Australia, but it will also be his final match outside of the United States.
The 17-time World Champion will go one-on-one with "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles, rekindling their rivalry from 2016 and 2017 that is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring feuds of the modern era. Cena threw out the idea on social media where he asked his fans what they thought of Cena and Styles having one more match before he retires, which led to Styles taking Cena up on his offer and Paul "Triple H" Levesque making the match official shortly after. The bout will not only be Cena's final match in Australia, but it will likely be the final time the fans down under will Styles wrestle as well as he recently confirmed that he will be hanging up his own boots at some point 2026.
Rounding out the card will be an Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed. Reigns has been feuding with The Vision since Paul Heyman turned on him at WrestleMania 41, but Reigns has gotten the better of Reed at both SummerSlam and Clash in Paris in recent months. However, Reed and Bron Breakker forced Reigns to leave France on a stretcher, and "The Tribal Chief" has been looking for revenge ever since. Reigns even went as far as to challenge Reed to a fight on a recent episode of "Raw," only for Heyman to step in and say that the only way Reigns could get his hands on Reed was in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel, something that Reigns was more than happy to accept.
Crown Jewel will stream live on ESPN DTC at 8AM Eastern Time, 5AM on the west coast. International viewers can stream the show live on Netflix, with fans in the United Kingdom having a 1PM start time.