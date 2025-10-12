Backstage Details On Santos Escobar Signing New WWE Contract For 'Great Money'

After one day as a free agent, news emerged that former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar had re-signed to WWE under a contract more lucrative than the one initially offered up to him.

While the exact amount of Escobar's new deal is still unknown, Fightful Select reports that it is "great money." Several figures in WWE are also said to be pleasantly surprised that Escobar is extending his time in the company.

Escobar's prior WWE contract expired at midnight Tuesday morning, with WWE offering a new one that included a raise in pay beforehand. Despite this, Escobar reportedly declined to re-sign with WWE at the time, citing worries about how the company would utilize him creatively in the event that he stayed. He was reportedly not concerned with getting a big push with WWE, but he was aiming to avoid a period of being stuck "spinning his wheels" when it came to his booking. When WWE eventually re-evaluated Escobar's creative concerns and put an even higher deal on the table, the two sides reached an agreement.

Escobar joined WWE in 2019. The following year, he emerged as the leader of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. The three continued to work together through their call up to WWE's main roster and adoption into the Latino World Order. In November 2023, however, Escobar turned on the LWO and reformed the Legado Del Fantasma with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, whom he remained aligned with until his contract expiration. There is no word on whether the trio will stay intact following Escobar's recent return to WWE.