WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

WWE Crown Jewel has come and gone, and while the stars of WWE make their way back to the United States, it's time to decide which of them came off looking triumphant and which of them came off looking, well, less-than. It's time for Winners and Losers.

As always, wrestling is an art form built on winning and losing, so I will be avoiding going over the results of the show. Our dedicated live results staff already took care of them anyway. We've also broken down what we loved and hated. It's now time to discuss the winning moments of the show, like how John Cena's finisher spamming led to a genuinely touching moment or how Stephanie Vaquer made a name for herself. We will also discuss how Cody Rhodes is stuck in a holding pattern, and how Seth Rollins is trapped right in there with him.

Enough bloviating, let's get to the Winners and Losers from the 2025 edition of WWE Crown Jewel from Perth, Australia.