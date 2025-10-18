Who Is WWE Star Solo Sikoa's Wife?

Just six months after being called up to WWE's main roster in 2022, Solo Sikoa tied the knot with his partner Almia Williams, whom he'd been dating for seven years before getting married, and has proven to be just as talented as her significant other. As Sikoa began training to become a professional wrestler, Williams landed a job at Hampton Hotel and Suites under the role of Assistant General Manager in North Dakota. According to her LinkedIn profile, Williams has remained a business executive since 2018, as she eventually became a Guest Service Agent at Hampton Inn and Suites. When it comes to her life outside of work, Williams is the mother of two sons, Zion Fatu, who she gave birth to before she was engaged to Sikoa in 2020, and Za'khi Fatu, who was born a year later.

The couple initially met at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, where Sikoa was part of the school's football team, while Williams studied business. It's also been well documented that the 33-year-old has an athletic background of her own, having played varsity basketball as a teenager at San Gorgonio High School from 2006-2010.

Williams primarily keeps her life hidden from the public eye, with most of her social media accounts being private, though she often has been seen in photos with Sikoa at their wedding or with their children. After becoming a husband in March 2023, Sikoa shared a video to Instagram which showcased photos from his wedding with Williams, which features images of the couple posing together, and the former United States Champion with his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso.

"You're forever my blessing. love you #MrsFatu"

In addition to living a private life, Williams has never been seen on WWE television in any capacity, with her only public appearance occurring on the red carpet at the 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame alongside Sikoa.