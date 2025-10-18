Torrie Wilson Looks Back On 'Cringe' Aspects Of WWE Career, Where She Drew The Line

At the height of her career with WWE, Torrie Wilson was considered to be the face of the Divas Division, carving out a place for women amongst the men of the promotion. However, at first, there was very little wrestling to be had, and while Wilson was never considered a performer, she was involved in several segments that the WWE Hall of Famer now looks back on and calls 'cringe.'

"I don't really have regrets in life, even the things I would really...not prefer to remember," Wilson said during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show" when asked if she actually regrets anything about WWE. "Outside of wrestling/inside of wrestling, it's all a lesson, you know? There are times that I look back and I think 'Gosh, it's so cringe...You know, the whole sex appeal stuff was so much, and at that age I was really trying to come to terms with being, like, this sex symbol."

Wilson then added that she always felt like the 'biggest dork in the room' despite how WWE portrayed her, which she added was a sentiment her ex-husband shared, though she also felt the role helped her become more confident with her sexuality.