Natalya Praises Fellow WWE Women's Wrestlers, Past And Present

With a WWE career spanning nearly two decades, Natalya has encountered a myriad of figures in the company's women's division. During an appearance on "Ring The Belle," she spotlighted a few of her favorites, including WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.

Back in 2010, Natalya, McCool, Beth Phoenix, and Layla competed in WWE's first-ever women's Tables match, with "The Queen of Harts" and "The Glamazon" emerging victorious. According to Natalya, this match remains a highlight of her in-ring career. Looking ahead, though, she believes she and McCool could still have an impressive singles match, even 15 years removed.

"We were both fighting for the same thing, but our relationship really grew," Natalya said about McCool. "I wouldn't say that we were arch enemies when we first started working together, but by the time we got to this match, and then of course, right before this I won the Divas Championship, she was a huge component for me to actually be able to break this ground and actually do more. I think she's somebody that doesn't get enough credit."

When reminiscing about working with Eve Torres, Natalya noted that her former rival was so "incredible" that she could never dislike her in real life. Like McCool, Natalya also hopes that she and Torres can share a ring once more.

Another personal favorite opponent of Natalya's is Naomi, whom Natalya dethroned for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2017. "The night that I found out that I won the title, Naomi was so happy for me because even though she was losing the title, she celebrated me," Natalya said. "She's just always been so supportive of me. She's a sister to me. She's a sister for life."

Regarding Becky Lynch, Natalya considers her to be an "egotistical, spoiled, rotten little b****." At the same time, Natalya respects Lynch as she's been a first-hand witness to Lynch's increasing growth dating all the way back to their independent wrestling days in 2005.

