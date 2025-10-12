Youtuber IShowSpeed Appears To Provide Major Update On Burgeoning WWE Career

Famous YouTuber and content creator IShowSpeed is rapidly becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the entire world, which has naturally caught the attention of WWE in recent years. However, despite nearly being broken in half by Bron Breakker at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, it seems that Speed isn't calling time on his WWE journey just yet.

🚨| BREAKING: Speed just posted an Instagram story wearing a WWE shirt and holding a clapperboard that says "Speed Goes Pro" 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/vw3ppAdsmB — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) October 12, 2025

On October 12, 2025, Speed took to his Instagram story to show himself at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida wearing a WWE shirt. He was also holding a clapperboard with "Speed Goes Pro" written on it, which is the same name as his new show that features the internet celebrity being pitted against some of the biggest names in sports, and challenging them to various games and exercises to do with the sport his featured guest is most commonly known for.

Episode one of "Speed Goes Pro" was released on September 30 as he tried his hand at Football with the coaching of NFL legend Tom Brady. The rest of the series will see him train in basketball with NBA icon Kevin Durant, gymnastics with two-time Olympic gold medallist Sunisa Lee, competitive eating with the man who holds 55 world records in the sport Joey Chestnut, and professional wrestling. The trailer for the show lists WWE legend Randy Orton as the athlete tasked with getting Speed ready for the big time, but it's currently unknown who else could potentially feature in the episode when it eventually goes live on November 26.

Orton was the man who gave Speed an "RKO" while the internet star was dressed as a "PRIME" bottle at WWE WrestleMania 40, but the two men are now friends given that Speed tried to hit Orton with an RKO at the "Speed Goes Pro" premiere event, something that Orton found very funny.