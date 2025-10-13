Jon Moxley, Darby Allin Brawl At New York Comic Con Ahead Of AEW WrestleDream Match

One of the most anticipated matches on the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view is the "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Both men have pushed each other to their physical limits in recent months, but Allin isn't limiting his hatred towards Moxley to AEW events as the two men ended up starting a huge brawl at the recent New York Comic Con event.

The stars of AEW were at the convention to promote the release of the upcoming crossover comic book between AEW and DC Comics when Allin emerged from the back of the hall with a microphone asking Moxley, who was on the panel, if he really thought he was going to say "I Quit" on October 18. Before Moxley, had the chance to answer, Allin rushed the stage and attacked the former AEW World Champion, with the two men falling behind the stage in the commotion. Security and other members of the AEW roster who were on hand settled the situation down, while AEW CEO and President Tony Khan looked on in disbelief as Allin was escorted out of the building.

Moxley and Allin have taken the violence level in AEW to new heights since Allin returned to the company at the All In Texas pay-per-view, helping Hangman Page dethrone Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Both men have stabbed each other with forks, Darby has threatened to light Moxley on fire with both a flamethrower and a Molotov cocktail on recent episodes of "AEW Dynamite," and Moxley has even gotten the better of Allin in his upcoming opponent's signature match, the coffin match at AEW All Out on September 20. With that said, Moxley and Allin have made it very clear that a lot will have to happen in order for them to say "I Quit," meaning that their match at WrestleDream could be the most violent bout in AEW history.