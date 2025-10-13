WWE NXT's Kelani Jordan Retains Knockouts World Title At TNA Bound For Glory 2025

WWE's Kelani Jordan came out victorious in her first title defense since becoming the TNA Knockouts World Champion, as she got the better of former WWE star, Indi Hartwell, at Bound for Glory.

Jordan, who became champion at TNA's Victory Road pay-per-view after defeating Lei Ying Lee, was pushed to the maximum by Hartwell on Sunday night in Lowell, Massachusetts. The challenger landed a spinebuster and a vicious powerbomb, before the champion got some offense in to regain momentum. Hartwell seemed to be closing in on her first Knockouts Championship when she hit an elbow drop and later her Hurts Donut finisher, only for Jordan to hold on to the ropes to break the pinfall. Hartwell continued to dominate and tried to perform another elbow drop, but Jordan moved away before landing her One of a Kind finisher to win the match. After the match ended, Jordan offered a handshake, which Hartwell accepted, before raising Hartwell's hand as a mark of respect.

The match was Hartwell's first singles Knockouts title opportunity since her switch to TNA from WWE earlier this year. Jordan, meanwhile, is now the only WWE-signed star to hold a TNA title, following the main event of Bound for Glory.