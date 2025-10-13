Rhea Ripley Dominates Kairi Sane On WWE Raw But Kabuki Warriors Get Last Laugh

Rhea Ripley may have gotten a singles victory over Kairi Sane on "WWE Raw" after she and IYO SKY beat the Kabuki Warriors in tag team action at Crown Jewel, but she didn't leave Australia unscathed. After the match, Asuka delivered a brutal DDT to Ripley on the commentary desk.

The women went back-and-forth to start off the match, and SKY and Asuka clashed at ringside. Ripley hit Sane with a big headbutt and looked for a Riptide, but Sane struggled out of it. The women battled on the apron until Sane sent her opponent shoulder-first into the ring post. Sane then went up top and took Ripley out on the outside with an In-Sane elbow.

Ripley hit a Razor's Edge followed by a big kick for a near-fall. Sane got her hung up in the ropes and hit a stomp, but "The Eradicator" was able to kick out and planted Sane face-first into the canvas. Asuka jumped up on the apron to distract Ripely and SKY took her out, but Sane almost had Ripley pinned with a roll-up.

In the end, it was Ripley to hit a Riptide for the victory. After the match, the infuriated former Women's World Champion cleared the commentary desk and got Asuka up for a Riptide, but Sane interrupted her with kendo stick shots across the back. Asuka hit a DDT to Ripley on the desk. The Kabuki Warriors mocked Ripley as the post-match angle came to a close.