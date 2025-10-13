Solo Jimmy Uso No Match For Bronson Reed On WWE Raw, But Gets Help With The Vision After

It's been a very eventful weekend for "Big" Bronson Reed following his victory over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, and the Australian continued his excellent run of form by making light work of a heavily injured Jimmy Uso on the October 13 episode of "WWE Raw."

Uso came out of the gates hot with a number of strikes, but Reed took control of the match by targeting the heavily taped up midsection of his opponent as the match entered its first commercial break. The Australian star spent the majority of the break grinding his opponent down, and while Uso did try and find some openings, Reed was just too powerful to overcome, who even got time in between moments of aggression to taunt the fans. Coming out of the commercial break, Uso was worn down badly as he was whipped hard from turnbuckle to turnbuckle.

With that said, Reed went to the well one time too many as Uso rolled out of the way of a senton and a shoulder block. He would use a series of right hands and a thrust kick to make a slight comeback, but couldn't get the big man up for a Samoan Drop. "Big Jim" hit the Uso in the Wind for a near fall, but the high risk move took it Uso thanks to the injured ribs as he collapsed trying once again to hit a Samoan Drop. This ended up being Uso's downfall as Reed hit a standing senton, before taking to the top for a big Tsunami for the victory.

After the match, Uso was trying to get himself up, but Bron Breakker hit the ring and landed two huge spears on "Big Jim." However, as Breakker went to hit a third spear through the barricade, Jey Uso's music hit and Jimmy's brother ran down to try and make the save. The Vision did get their licks in, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was left standing tall, despite Jimmy not being too happy about needing help from his brother.