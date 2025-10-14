WWE's Penta Comments On Possibly Reuniting Former AEW Tag Team, Names Dream Opponents

Though he's primarily performed as a singles wrestler in his WWE career thus far, Penta is best known for tagging with his brother, Rey Fenix, who also joined the company earlier this year. WWE has yet to reunite the team, and appearing on "Battleground Podcast," Penta indicated that he's in no rush to get the Lucha Brothers back together.

"I love my brother, I love Lucha Bros, [but] now I [am] enjoying my ... singles career," Penta said. "Maybe 15 years ago was the last time when we worked separate, you know? After that, every single match, every single company, every single everything was together."

Penta still acknowledged that it's all but inevitable he and Fenix will start tagging again at some point, and the former AEW star was confident they'd be able to conquer WWE just as they've conquered every other promotion they've traveled to. As for teams he'd like the Lucha Brothers to get in the ring with, Penta first named another set of brothers who've made a name for themselves in WWE.

"I think this is one of my dream matches right now, like tag team matches: Usos against Lucha Bros," Penta continued. "Imagine. Wow. I'm excited right now."

As of today, the last time Penta and Fenix teamed together was on an episode of "AEW Rampage" in July 2024. Over the course of that year, both brothers grew dissatisfied with their position in AEW and eventually left for WWE when they were able. While Penta has been active on "WWE Raw" since debuting in the Royal Rumble, Fenix joined the company a little later and has been wrestling primarily on "WWE SmackDown."

