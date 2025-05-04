Penta Reflects On Sharing WWE Royal Rumble Debut With Rey Mysterio

While Jey Uso and John Cena emerged as the last two standing in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, fellow luchadors Rey Mysterio and Penta were the first to enter it from the number one and two positions, respectively. For Penta, it not only marked his debut premium live event appearance with WWE, but also a major moment with Mysterio, whom he considers to be both a hero and a friend.

"What an amazing one," Penta told "WWE Die Woche" when asked about his Royal Rumble debut. "When I know I started with Rey, for three seconds my mind is white like 'Wow, man.' My first Royal Rumble, two Mexicans starting the Royal Rumble, the big crowd, big stadium. Man, I can't believe that, when that moment happened.

"I [told] Rey 'I love you. I have respect for you, but tonight it's my night,'" Penta continued. "He [laughed], but you know it's true, man. I love you and respect you, but now it's the start of my new era in WWE. That's it."

Following his starting encounter with Mysterio, Penta spent an additional 42 minutes in the Men's Royal Rumble match, during which he scored his first elimination as well — that being at the expense of Ludwig Kaiser. Mysterio himself lasted nearly 25 minutes in the competition before suffering his removal at the hands of Jacob Fatu. In Penta's case, his elimination eventually came from The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, whom he'd go on to face, alongside Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, at WWE WrestleMania 41. The former AEW Tag Team Champion officially arrived to WWE in January with a win over Chad Gable on "WWE Raw."

