WWE CCO Triple H Calls This Crown Jewel 2025 Match 'A Love Letter To Pro Wrestling'

This past weekend, John Cena and AJ Styles engaged in one last battle against each other at Crown Jewel, which was not only another instant classic between both competitors, but a tribute to their professional wrestling careers. Cena and Styles centered the match around performing iconic moves from their greatest rivals, with finishers like the Sweet Chin Music and the Tombstone being on display. Cena also attempted to pay homage to one of his strongest adversaries throughout the 2000s, Triple H, who provided his thoughts on the masterclass performance between the two veterans at the Crown Jewel Post-Show.

"They were doing impressions all night long is what they were doing. It was incredible. You hear this sometimes said in this business, it was a love letter to professional wrestling. I really believe that and those two — two of the most decorated performers, two of the greatest performers of a generation, both kind of coming to the end now in a way. I feel like there was a part of me at the end of this thing, was like, I hope people appreciate this while they still have it."

Triple H also touched on the amount of fans wearing Cena's merchandise at Crown Jewel, stating that the audience is becoming more sentimental with the 48-year-old as his retirement tour begins to wind down.

"What do we have left now? Five? Four? They're beginning to realize I think what's about to be over and you just want to have that last momento, you want to be a part of it, you want to have something that you can take home with you and say I was there and that's what you see with this, with all that yellow in the crowd tonight."

Triple H also shared his favorite moment from the match, revealing that Cena's tribute to the late Bray Wyatt led him to be choked up and emotional while watching live.

