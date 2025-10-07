Backstage Update On John Cena's Remaining Schedule, Matches On WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena currently has five dates remaining on his retirement tour, three of which will see him make an appearance at premium live events, with the other two being on back-to-back episodes of "WWE Raw" in November. This upcoming Saturday, Cena will enter battle with his long-time rival AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, but there continues to be ongoing speculation about the amount of matches the "Never Seen 17" will compete in before officially hanging up his boots for good. In addition to WWE confirming Cena's last match for Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the 48-year-old's remaining in-ring appearances for the rest of the year on a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"He's got three more. He's got this one, I think he's going to do the Salt Lake City, but he's got one more and then he's got GUNTHER."

On Monday, Meltzer reported that GUNTHER is scheduled to be Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, revealing that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be announcing a tournament to determine the 17-time World Champion's challenger, which sources believe will be won by "The Ring General." WWE will be in Salt Lake City for the Saturday Night's Main Event slated for November 1, which is the other show where Meltzer expects Cena to step inside the squared circle.

