WWE Evolve Talent Summer Sorrell Breaks Silence Following Release

While the talk of WWE's latest round of cuts centered around long-time "WWE NXT" star Wes Lee and wrestler turned "NXT"/"WWE EVOLVE" authority figure Stevie Turner, they were merely two of nine names that WWE let go between "NXT," "EVOLVE," and "WWE LFG. Another name among the list was Summer Sorrell, a track & field athlete from Cal State Fullerton, who most fans may not know, and many may assume will never wrestle again now that she's left WWE.

But according to Sorrell, that will not be the case. Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Sorrell posted a lengthy statement, giving her thoughts on wrestling, her time in WWE, and the future. And nothing about the statement suggested that Sorrell would be one of those developmental talents that would move on from the business.

"It is hard to find the right words to express what wrestling means to me," Sorrel said. "I have developed a passion and love for this business that is unlike anything I have felt before. I have loved every second. From long, stressful days filming, to challenging days in the ring, to many hours of rehab. Not a moment went by where I didn't feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

"The reality is that I struggled with the same ongoing injury during a majority of my time at the performance center. That held me back from ever being able to show my true potential in the ring. Knowing that I only got the opportunity to show you a small fraction of what I am capable of is what is hurting me the most. But if that was only a fraction, imagine what happens when I'm finally at a hundred percent...the story doesn't end here – it finally gets interesting."