WWE HOFer Says Hulk Hogan 'Never Helped Anybody Else' After Achieving Superstardom

Over the years, many professional wrestlers have voiced their displeasure with the late Hulk Hogan, especially when it comes to his backstage politics and being a difficult performer to collaborate with, but nobody has been more outspoken about their distain for "The Hulkster" than WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart. Earlier this year, Hart claimed that Hogan was never interested in elevating other stars, and during a recent interview with Walandi Tsanti, "The Hitman" slammed the six-time WWE Champion for being a roadblock for other talent when it came to growing the business.

"He never helped anybody else after his time was being the top guy. He would rather see the company sink than actually come back and help make the next star, which in wrestling, that's kind of how it always works, is the next guy builds the next guy, it's like everybody helps each other kind of thing. But Jake Roberts is another guy that never made anybody ... they feed Hulk Hogan one wrestler after another for 10 years."

Despite Hogan passing away last July, Hart has continued to air his frustrations with him over the last few months, often stating that he played a key role in the downfall of WCW and was one of the most selfish wrestlers he ever worked with, regardless of his legendary impact on the industry.

