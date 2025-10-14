Paul Walter Hauser Blasts WWE For Raising Ticket Prices: 'Be A Real Person, You D***'

Paul Walter Hauser might be a Golden Globe winning actor, but at heart, he is a professional wrestling fan. From working with companies like AEW, Ring of Honor, and MLW, Hauser has come to learn a few of the ins and outs of the business, and one thing he is not happy about is the prices WWE are charging for tickets, which have only seemed to increase in recent years. During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports "Inside The Ring," Hauser slammed WWE and their corporate shareholders for disregarding the loyal fan and what they can afford in favor of making as much money as humanly possible.

"Times are tougher than they used to be but the prices are going up. There's no real humanity from a corporate perspective. Whereas you can go to an AEW show or an MLW show for 15 to 40 bucks and have a decent seat," Hauser said. "To me, that's like Mr. Potter from It's A Wonderful Life, you're getting greedy and ugly. You're being ugly by doing that. I understand 'we have stockholders, we have shareholders,' be a real person, you d***. Like be a real person, do something."

Hauser gave an example of how Netflix could afford to make $2 billion less than what they usually make if they gave a coupon to military families so that they can access the service for 30% less than the usual price. However, he believes companies like Netflix won't do something like that because they don't actually care about the common man.

"It's good for the shareholders, it's good for Cody Rhodes who's only going to be making more and more money you know? And by the way, he deserves it, he's killing it. But I'm just saying like you're not going to hear the roster speak out in favor of the people because they're benefiting from it as well."

