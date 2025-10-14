Backstage Report On IShowSpeed's Presence At The WWE Performance Center

IShowSpeed's cameo appearance at this past year's Royal Rumble was a surprise hit among wrestling fans, who are known to roll their eyes whenever an influencer or celebrity decides to get involved with pro wrestling, whether it be Logan Paul and his entourage, or Travis Scott and his major involvement in a WrestleMania main event that ultimately led nowhere.

For the most part, Speed, and Bron Breakker's decimation of him, were received well. It became a viral moment that potentially brought new eyes to the product.

A new report from PWInsider claims that IShowSpeed's involvement with WWE may not be over. The report says that Speed is currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando filming a new series "Speed Goes Pro." Many wrestlers in Orlando reportedly attended the filming of the episode.

The concept of the series is Speed trying out different sports to see if he can hang with the best in the game. The first episode featured him training with Tom Brady to see if he could compete with NFL athletes. The WWE episode will see Speed training directly with Randy Orton.

Of course, Orton and Speed have their own history, when Orton RKO'd the Youtuber while he was donning a Prime Energy mascot outfit, through a table at WrestleMania 40, another viral moment for Speed in WWE.

WWE reportedly remains open to Speed competing in a WWE ring again, but as of now, there is nothing in motion. As for Speed's new series, the first episode with Tom Brady currently has amassed 5.7 million views on YouTube in the first couple of weeks.

