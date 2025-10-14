Former NXT Star Stevie Turner Makes First Comments Following WWE Release

Along with former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Stevie Turner was the most notable of cuts made by WWE from "NXT," "WWE LFG," and the WWE ID program over the weekend. The 28 year old UK native had been with the promotion going back to the days of "WWE NXT UK," and had recently been wrestling sparingly while serving as an authority figure on "NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE," a fact that hadn't gone unnoticed by Turner in one of her few statements following her release.

Today, however, Turner decided to be a bit more formal, taking to X in the afternoon to give her full thoughts on the release in a lengthy statement.

"I wanted to give it a few days to process my feelings and deliver a genuine message; I'm overwhelmed with love and I am so, so bloody proud of all I did as Stevie Turner," Turner said. "From working in 'NXT UK' in my home of London, to leaving it all and flying across the world and achieving a life goal by moving to 'NXT' Orlando. I was 4D, a streamer, made history in the first ever TNA/'NXT' matc and became the Prime Minister of Evolve. I loved every second of everything I did, and despite not having the simplest journey, I'm proud I always gave 100% to everything presented to me.

"I have no regrets, no loss of love – just a heart full of gratitude and wonder for the future. I'm excited to keep working on the feature film 'Welcome to Paradise with Crucible Films and show what I can offer the world of voice acting/acting. And of course, I'm excited to lace my wrestling boots again. My one hope is that in all I've done, that I would have made my late tag partner Hana Kimura proud, because without her, I would have never had the confidence to push further for my dreams. See you all soon!"