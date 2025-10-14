The Hardys Set For WWE NXT Tonight Following Tag Title Defense At TNA Bound For Glory

One week after their Winner Takes All victory over DarkState at "WWE NXT" x TNA Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy are returning to "NXT" grounds at the WWE Performance Center. Matt confirmed as such on X.

"We'll see ya tonight at #WWENXT, @ShawnMichaels!" Matt wrote, quoting a backstage video of the Hardys shared by "NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels. "We're proud to be repping @WWENXT as the tag champs."

Heading into Showdown, Matt and Jeff carried the TNA World Tag Team Championships with ambitions to also add on the NXT Tag Team Championships, which had thus far eluded them in their careers. That, of course, all changed when the legendary brothers defeated DarkStates' Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox in a title-for-title match. Matt and Jeff then went on to successfully defend both the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12. Afterward, Bully and D-Von removed their wrestling boots and handed them to the Hardys.

As of now, it is unclear if Matt and Jeff will wrestle on "NXT" tonight or appear in some other capacity. Elsewhere, a battle royal has been announced, with women from "NXT" and TNA competing for a future shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Matt Cardona will also mark his "NXT" in-ring return when he takes on Josh Briggs in singles action. Zaria will face Blake Monroe, while Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. battles former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King.