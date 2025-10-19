Paul Walter Hauser Talks WWE Letting Karrion Kross Go, Wrestlers No-Selling Finishers

Along with being one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood today, Paul Walter Hauser has continued to be vocal about his love for professional wrestling and has even taken his passion for the business to the next level by stepping inside the ropes and competing in several indie promotions such as MLW and PROGRESS Wrestling. Now that he's been a part-time wrestler for the past two years, Hauser has developed some pet peeves about the industry, and during a recent interview with "TMZ," he revealed which in-ring practice he absolutely despises.

"The no selling, the sort of PWG style of no selling. 30 finishers and then you got to like basically kill someone to beat them. I do think that's across the board problematic ... listen, I've done it too. There were things I kicked out of that in hindsight, I go, garbage, you know better. Don't do that."

Despite appearing in multiple Netflix projects, Hauser has yet to make an in-ring appearance on WWE programming, and though he believes many stars are excelling in their current role with the company, there's one performer that he believes should've never been released from the promotion.

"I think WWE has got a beautiful look and some great people on camera, but the fact that they lost Killer Cross, it's like, you're stupid ... you're throwing away money, what are you doing? But good, hopefully he shows up in places like AEW, MLW."

Hauser also commented on WWE raising ticket prices as of late, especially for major premium live events like WrestleMania, stating that the situation is getting "greedy and ugly," while crediting AEW and MLW for still making its shows affordable.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.