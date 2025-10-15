WWE Star John Cena Declines To Answer Question About US President Donald Trump

Last week, Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless dedication to promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and her continued efforts to accomplish a peaceful shift from dictatorship to democracy in the country. Despite Machado being deserving of the honor, Donald Trump and many of his supporters spent months arguing that he should be the recipient of the award this year, and on Tuesday afternoon, WWE star John Cena was asked for his thoughts on the President of the United States not being recognized with the distinction.

While walking through an airport with his wife, Cena was stopped to sign an autograph for a fan, but was then asked if Trump should've been given the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Machado by an interviewer, which was met with a straightforward reaction from the 17-time World Champion.

pic.twitter.com/dMTgv37Ipc — Is this a work or shoot, brother? (@ShootOrWork) October 14, 2025

Cena has been outspoken in the past about media personalities or fans invading his privacy, often feeling that many people choose to record videos of him without consent or ask controversial questions to provoke a viral response. Similarly to his reaction to the interviewer on Tuesday, Cena has shut down questions that he finds inappropriate and has educated those who cross the line, but overall aims to maintain his composure at all times.

Despite choosing to not offer his opinion on the Nobel Peace Prize, Cena's name was linked to Trump last week when it was reported that the President could possibly be in attendance for the 48-year-old's final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to be at a football game near the Capital One Arena earlier in the day, which has led to further speculation that he will be at the venue for Cena's last match.