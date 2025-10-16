AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/11/2025

Over the past two weeks, major sporting networks have seen an increase in viewership since Nielsen introduced its new "Big Data + Panel" system, which promises to deliver more accurate results for cable and broadcast viewership. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for professional wrestling, with ratings being down for several WWE and AEW shows from the beginning of the month. Since the change, it's been difficult for "AEW Collision" to reach the 300,000 viewer threshold, and though the show's numbers increased from last week's episode, which aired an hour earlier, it's still one of the lower totals the program has drawn this year.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 286,000 viewers and posted an 0.06 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 27%, while the 18-49 demo was up by 100% after recording a preemption rating of 0.03 for the previous episode. Additionally, "Collision" ranked twelfth on the night on cable, having being pitted against strong competition on Saturday, with college football and the MLB Playoffs dominating the charts.

Although "Collision" improved its numbers this past Saturday, its average viewership has dropped by 8% since October 2024, with the current state of the key demographic being more concerning, having declined by 25% since this time last year. Similarly, "Dynamite" has struggled to maintain its audience from 12 months ago, with the program seeing a 39% decrease in overall viewership throughout 2025. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if AEW can bounce back from the poor ratings it has logged over the past two weeks, or if the promotion will continue to be negatively impacted by Nielsen's new model.