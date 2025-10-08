AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/4/25

Just when it appeared that "WWE Raw's" viewership on Netflix had become the controversial hot point for wrestling ratings discourse, along has come Nielson's new methodology in how they keep track of viewership. And so far, it has not been kind at all to professional wrestling, with "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and "AEW Dynamite" all sporting lower than usual numbers under this new system. As such, it only tracks that "AEW Collision" would have the same issues.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Saturday's "Collision" drew 226K total viewers, and 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic. As this was the second week "Collision's" ratings were calculated under the new system, the numbers were in line with the September 27, though overall still down. Altogether, total viewership fell 9% from 248K, while the 18-49 demo was down 40% from 0.05.

In addition to the Nielsen changes, "Collision" was also affected by a change in start time, with the show airing at 7 p.m. as opposed to it's usual 8 p.m. slot. As with other wrestling shows, sports was also a factor, as "Collision" went against both college football games and Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. In the end, the show wound up finishing 19th on the night in 18-49 on cable.

"Collision" saw a big upset win in singles competition, as Kevin Knight of JetSpeed managed to overcome interference from Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway to defeat Dax Harwood. The biggest story, however, was an in-ring segment between AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and her Wrestledream challenger, "Timeless" Toni Storm, which saw the two exchange words while lying on the mat, followed by a brawl before they were attacked by the Triangle of Madness, prompting Harley Cameron to make the save.