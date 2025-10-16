Former WWE Star Scarlett Bordeaux Opens Up About Popping An Implant In A Match

This past summer, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were both released from WWE and have recently been sharing stories from their time with the company, but during their latest podcast appearance, the couple recounted possibly one of the most unique in-ring experiences from their professional careers.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Bordeaux revealed that one of her saline implants popped out during a WWE dark match, which didn't seem concerning at first, but she would eventually be required to undergo surgery.

"I had saline implants. Think a ziploc bag of salt water. They need to be changed like tires," Bordeaux said. "I knew that I needed to get them replaced cause I think it was about 12 years I'd had them. And it was a few days before I had that match. I was telling Shotzi, I'm like 'Damn I feel like I really need to get them redone' ... I was like joking about it, I'm just going to wait till they pop in a match. Two days later they pop. It was just a simple kick like right here. I've been kicked there a million times. That was the moment it just popped. Had no idea it happened. I just felt like a bit of a pressure. I get home, I show him [Kross]. I'm like, 'Hey, does one of these look different than the other one?' And then I went to medical."

Bordeaux continued to explain that her implant popping out didn't feel painful, but when she went to get X-rays for the injury, the doctors said that it looked like she had been in a major car accident. Following her surgery, Bordeaux showed up to the WWE Performance Center a week later and begged to get back in the ring, but was advised to get rest and was unable to get cleared that quickly.

