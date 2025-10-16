Booker T Would've Thought This WWE NXT Star Was Safe From Release

Last week, multiple developmental stars were released from WWE's roster, with names like Lance Anoa'i and Brayden "BJ" Ray being included on the list, but perhaps the most surprising performer to be let go was former North American Champion Wes Lee. Despite being with the promotion for five years and breaking out as a singles star in 2022 on "WWE NXT," Lee now finds himself without a contract, a move that Booker T didn't see coming.

Speaking on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker shared that he was convinced Lee would've been protected from being released, and feels that there continues to be added pressure on younger talent to succeed quickly in the developmental system.

"The clock is ticking seriously every second. So, I literally advise you young guys, you young talent that's trying to do this thing and you're trying to make that transition from lives you had before this professional wrestling thing. It's about trying to pick it up and it's about being smart," Booker explained. "Wes Lee is a guy that's highly talented and Wes Lee is a guy that I would have thought would have been safe ... when you've been in the developmental system five years and you're not looked upon as being someone that's going to make it on the main roster, you could be one of the guys that's get going to get cut ... his talent was extraordinary, as far as him being North American Champion, one of the best North American Champions in 'NXT,' if not the best."

Booker continued to explain that he believes Lee will quickly find his place in the world of professional wrestling, but reiterated that performers have limited time in WWE's developmental system, and would suggest that most stars have between two and two and a half years to prove that they're worthy of a main roster spot.