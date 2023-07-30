Why Wes Lee Thinks NXT North American Title Validated Him As Singles Competitor In WWE

When Wes Lee joined WWE's "NXT" brand, he was primarily known for his work as a tag team competitor. However, he quickly established himself as a solo star after winning the "NXT" North American Championship at Halloween Havoc 2022. Lee's title run was historic, and he credits it for taking his career to the next level.

"I didn't know where I was going to be after the split of MSK," Lee told the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast. "I doubted myself and whether or not I deserved to be here anymore because I was brought in as a tag team wrestler. I was no longer a tag team wrestler so what is my purpose now? I doubted who I was and what I was capable of. I thank the heavens for my coaches for being to let me know that I really had what was necessary for me to be the success that everybody felt that I could be and that I wanted to be."

Lee praised Terry Taylor and Steve Corino for guiding him after he split from MSK, which occurred after Nash Carter was released following domestic abuse accusations. Furthermore, Lee stated that Corino and Taylor are still his mentors, noting that they've both experienced the highs and the lows of the wrestling business.

Of course, all good things must come to an end. On the July 18 edition of "NXT," Dominik Mysterio defeated Lee to win the North American Title. However, he'll have an opportunity to regain the gold at tonight's NXT North American Bash PLE, as he's scheduled to face Mysterio and Mustafa Ali in a hotly anticipated triple threat match.

If you use any quotes from this podcast, please credit "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.