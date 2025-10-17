Dave Meltzer Discusses Chris Jericho's Potential To Return To AEW, Move To WWE

It's been six months since Chris Jericho has been seen on AEW television, and his lengthy absence from the ring has led many to believe that he will be leaving the promotion in order to finish his career in WWE. Recent rumors have suggested that the Royal Rumble is the most likely event for Jericho's return, and according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," "Y2J" will want to keep his potential final run as secretive as possible.

"People in WWE believe that he's coming to WWE for what that's worth and that's not a new story," Meltzer explained. "I don't think that he will be saying anything to anybody knowing him. They'll be hints and everything like that but I'm sure that if he debuted the Royal Rumble ... you know work Rumble till Mania or something, Hall Of Fame all that stuff. I think if that happens, I don't think that he'll be saying it, he'll want it to be a surprise."

Meltzer continued to explain that it's not unusual for AEW President Tony Khan to remove talent from weekly programming if they are leaving the company, and suggested that Jericho's status with the promotion early next year will determine if he's WWE bound.

"If he's not back on AEW television by January, I think the people are going to kind of figure that part out, that's probably what's happening. And that would probably explain why he's not on AEW television because Tony [Khan] doesn't like to put people on TV that are gone ... he's been ready for a couple months."

Meltzer noted that Jericho's tour with his band Fozzy finished earlier this year, leading him to speculate that if Khan had plans to feature "The Learning Tree" on AEW television, then he likely would've returned by now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.