Speedball Mike Bailey Explains 'Worst' Thing About FTR

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is thirsty for more with his rivalry against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). He and his partner, Kevin Knight – collectively known as JetSpeed – are ready to avenge their loss from last Saturday's mixed trios match at "AEW Collision: Homecoming," and reclaim a win in their overcall career column against the best to every jointly lace up their boots.

The former three-time TNA/Impact X-Division Champion discusses in his most recent vlog (available on YouTube) both the Achilles heel and not-so-Achilles heel FTR bring to the table against JetSpeed, which the latter team hopes they can likely conquer in their next tag team match against them. "The most disappointing part of FTR, to me, as a concept, as a unit, is how just straight up good they are at professional wrestling. And how much when they do what they do, they f**king shine. And you know, JetSpeed versus FTR would just be a straight up f**king banger of a tag team pro wrestling contest, but can we please do without the god dang shenanigans?"

It remains to be seen if the former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions can have a barnburner contest with JetSpeed without the shenanigans as part of the "Tailgate Brawl" preceding WrestleDream on Saturday evening. Their match will air simultaneously on TNT and HBO MAX at 7 PM ET.

