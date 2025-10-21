WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Notes Unique Accolade Belonging To Matt & Jeff Hardy

With a 30-year run in wrestling, The Hardy Boyz might very well be just as relevant today as they ever were. As a team, their accomplishments are arguably unparalleled, most recently capturing the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships to go along with their incumbent reign as TNA Tag Team Champions after defeating Darkstate at NXT vs. TNA Showdown, and then defending against longtime rivals, The Dudley Boyz, at TNA's Bound for Glory. But one thing that stands out about The Hardys is the pairing of their individual accomplishments alongside their tag team merits.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, after agreeing that The Hardy Boyz are "the best tag team of their generation," Booker T took a different approach, singling out both Jeff's and Matt's singles runs as what separates them from the pack of other legendary tag teams. "Jeff had that 'Charismatic Enigma' thing going on and the face paint," Booker explained, "but Matt, he carved his own niche out." It's one thing to have a phenomenal or, in this case, legendary tag team run, but quite another to have each partner go off on his own and work for that to stand on par. To then follow that up with a reunion that works just as well is rare air. "Both of those guys won world titles," Booker said. "Then they come back together [just] as over as they always [were]."

Aside from dozens of tag team title reigns across multiple promotions, Jeff has captured multiple WWE and TNA World Championships, and Matt is a two-time TNA World Champion as well as the former ECW World Champion. As Booker put it, that pedigree simply can't be matched by most others. "I think Matt and Jeff might be the only team to ever pull something off like that."

