Kris Statlander Wants New AEW Women's Tag Titles, Loves To Be 'The First Of Anything'

Fans were elated following the September 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the long-awaited AEW Women's Tag Team Championships were officially revealed. While there hasn't been any confirmation on how the first champions will be crowned or when that will happen, the AEW women's division certainly have their eyes on becoming the inaugural champions. Current AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander is very eager to win more gold, primarily because she was trained by a man who knows tag team wrestling very well, former WWE and TNA Tag Team Champion Brian Myers.

"One of my trainers is a former tag team champion, so tag team wrestling, it's not my bread and butter, but it's something that I hold so near and dear to my heart," Statlander said in a recent interview with Bleacher Report. "I love, love, love a really good tag match more than anything in the world. To be able to carry that legacy from my trainer, and being the first woman to hold all three titles would be the most insane thing to ever happen. I love being able to do the first of anything, but I also love being able to do anything at all that I have the privilege of doing."

Statlander went on to recall being in the crowd when Myers, who wrestled in WWE as Curt Hawkins, won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) in 2019, and would love to recreate that moment with the new AEW Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Statlander has something just as important to deal with in her immediate future, that being "Timeless" Toni Storm, who will challenge Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 18 in a first-time ever dream match.