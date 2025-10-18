Mercedes Mone Breaks AEW TBS Title Record Previously Held By WWE's Jade Cargill

She's "The CEO," a self-styled belt collector, and now Mercedes Mone is the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion of all time.

Following her successful title defense over former WWE Superstar Lacey Lane on the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," Mone had no scheduled defenses of the AEW TBS Championship before the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 18, meaning that she would break the record for the longest reigning TBS Champion of all time. That record was officially broken on October 17 as Mone reached a total of 509 days with the title, surpassing the previous record held by the inaugural champion, current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, who held the title for 508 days.

Mercedes Moné is now officially the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time 509 days for 10 Belts Moné pic.twitter.com/GDSlfm8UM9 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 17, 2025

Mone's reign kicked off back at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 when she dethroned Willow Nightingale in her debut match for AEW and has remained almost perfect since that night, with her only blemish being a loss to "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW All In Texas in July. In terms of Mone's own personal records, her reign with the AEW TBS Championship is by far the longest she has ever held any title, with the closest being her 378 day reign with the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship, a reign that only came to an end when she signed with WWE in 2012.

As for what is next for Mone and what other records she could potentially break as TBS Champion, she isn't too far behind Cargill's record for the most successful TBS Championship defenses. Cargill ended her reign with a staggering 25 successful defenses before being dethroned by Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, and Mone is creeping up behind her with 22 successful defenses. This means that Mone would only need to defend her title three more times to equal Cargill's record, and four more times to break it.