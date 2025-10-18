Mercedes Mone Issues AEW WrestleDream Open Challenge After Arena Mexico Main Event

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is less than 24 hours away and many fans thought that the card was set in stone, but AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had other ideas following her recent trip to CMLL as she has issued an open challenge for the October 18 pay-per-view.

Mone revealed on the October 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that in the middle of a very busy weekend for herself, she will find the time to stop by at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri to make an appearance at AEW WrestleDream. However, following her successful defense of the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone in Arena Mexico on October 17, Mone felt like she was riding a wave of momentum that couldn't slow her down and issued an open challenge to any champion in the world that has the nerve to show up at WrestleDream and try and take the AEW TBS Championship away from her.

October 17 was a big day for Mone as it was the day where she officially surpassed Jade Cargill's 508 days record as the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion of all time, and if she leaves WrestleDream with the title, she will be on 23 successful title defenses, two behind Cargill's record of 25 defenses.

Even if WrestleDream doesn't go according to plan for "The CEO," her new nickname of "Ultimo Mone" could still stand by the end of the weekend as she could still finish with a total of 10 belts in her possession. After WrestleDream, Mone will take a trip up to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where she will challenge TNA star Jody Threat for the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship at the promotion's Rumble in the Burt event. If everything goes according to plan, Mone will surpass Ultimo Dragon's record of 10 titles held simultaneously, and people will have to start calling her "11 Belts Mone."