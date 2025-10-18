AEW's Dax Harwood Says Family Is Being Stalked: 'Please Be Fans, But Leave It At That'

AEW star Dax Harwood has taken to his social media accounts to inform the world that both himself and his family have been stalked by an individual on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram story on October 17, Harwood wrote; "Unfortunately, over the last year & a half, myself, my mom, & now my wife, have all been either stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked by an individual on Instagram. AEW & I will be working with authorities to put this matter to rest. They know your name, who you are, and where you live. Please be fans, but leave it at that. I try to be as polite as I can to people in hotels and airports, and even ignore the ones who hate me. However, when you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line."

Dax Harwood said he, his mom, and his wife have been stalked and threatened on Instagram. He's working with AEW and authorities to handle it, warning the person involved and saying, "When you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line." pic.twitter.com/S77GKgVTrq — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 17, 2025

Wrestling fans have walked a fine line between admiring and harassing their favorite stars, and a number of wrestlers have had to both politely and angrily tell fans to respect their boundaries. The most recent example came from one of Harwood's good friends, current WWE Superstar CM Punk, who took to his own Instagram story for the second time in the space of a year to remind fans to not show up unannounced at hotels and airports, and to not follow people around as it is an invasion of privacy.

However, there are some fans who simply don't know when to stop as Rhea Ripley has been continually harassed in public over the years. Various clips of Ripley being followed in public have made the rounds on social media, but Ripley admitted that there was one fan who went as far as to show up at her house in Florida while she was in Australia in an attempt to give her a gift.