WWE's CM Punk To Intruders On Wrestler Privacy: 'You Are Not A Fan, You Are A Stalker'

Every so often, it seems as though a wrestler from one company or another has to come out and made a statement regarding inappropriate fan behavior out in public. In the past few years alone, incidents at airports involving Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio with fans seeking autographs have garnered attention, with Ripley refusing to sign things in public going forward and other wrestlers cutting back on signings following the Mysterio situation.

Now, for the second time in a year, it has come the time for CM Punk to put his foot down on this situation as well. Taking to his Instagram Story, on Tuesday, Punk posted a lengthy statement, indicating he had just had an uncomfortable interaction with a fan and that he would not be tolerating these kinds of interactions.

"We unfortunately have to have this conversation again," Punk said. "Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You've repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker, and you will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people."

It was just a little over a year ago that Punk had to make a similar post on Instagram as he was journeying to a "WWE Raw" taping in Portland, Oregon. That message was a bit nicer from Punk, who began it by stating that he loved his fans, before asking them to respect his boundaries, while insinuating that he had encountered a fan that attempted to get his autograph, and when Punk refused, used their child to try and guilt Punk into changing his mind. While he stopped short of calling the behavior stalkerish, as he did today, Punk did note that he felt that sort of behavior "crossed a line."