Backstage Report Reveals AEW WrestleDream 2025 Match Order

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is upon us, and with 13 matches between the "Tailgate Brawl" and the main card, there has been a lot of talk as to what match will potentially main event the show in St. Louis, Missouri. That talk has seemingly been put to rest according to a new report from Fightful Select as the match order has reportedly been revealed.

According to the Fightful report, the main event of WrestleDream is going to be the "I Quit" match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Their feud has been closing several episodes of "AEW Dynamite" in the lead up to WrestleDream, and given that a number of fans are genuinely terrified of what the two men will do to each other, it was only natural that WrestleDream goes off the air in the most brutal way imaginable.

As for the full match other, the "Tailgate Brawl" portion of the show that will air on TNT will kick off with The Conglomeration taking on the Death Riders in an eight man tag team match. That will be followed by Eddie Kingston and Hook teaming up for a tag team match of their own, with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford taking on Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale immediately after. "Tailgate Brawl" is set to be headlined by the match between FTR and JetSpeed.

The main card will reportedly open with a major grudge match as Jamie Hayter will take on Thekla, which will then be followed by The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express fighting over $500,000, and the Tornado Trios match between The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate will go on third. The five title matches of the night will then take place one after another, with Kyle Fletcher defending the AEW TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe, which will be followed by Kris Statlander defending the AEW Women's World Championship against "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Immediately after the first women's title match of the night will be the second women's title match of the night as Mercedes Mone will issue an open challenge to any champion in the world for a "Champion vs. Champion" match. Brodido will then take on Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the AEW Men's World Championship match between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe will be the penultimate match of the night. All of that will be followed by the aforementioned "I Quit" match between Allin and Moxley.