AEW WrestleDream 2025 Full & Final Card
As we speak, AEW fans a flocking to St. Louis, Missouri as AEW WrestleDream 2025 is set to take place at the Chaifetz Arena in less than 24 hours time. The company has had a lot to celebrate this year, with the most recent being their flagship show, "AEW Dynamite" celebrating its sixth anniversary, and everyone in the company will want those good vibes to continue through to the third-annual WrestleDream pay-per-view. A total of 13 matches have been signed, nine on the main card and four on the "Tailgate Brawl" pre-show, and with titles to be won and scores to be settled, this is the AEW WrestleDream 2025 full and final card.
Five championships will be on the line at WrestleDream, including the AEW Men's World Championship as Hangman Page will look to continue his reign by defeating one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Samoa Joe. Page and Joe have never faced each other one-on-one before, but Joe has choked Page out on pay-per-view in the past, meaning that the champion will look to finally prove to the "Samoan Submission Machine" that he is the better wrestler of the two.
Another meeting that has never happened one-on-one is Kris Statlander versus "Timeless" Toni Storm, but they will finally get the chance to lock horns as Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship is on the line. Statlander pinned Storm at AEW All Out in a four-way match to win the title, but much like Joe and Page, things could be very different in a one-on-one setting. Mercedes Mone will also be in action following her recent trip to Arena Mexico as she has issued an open challenge to any champion in the world to show up in St. Louis and challenge her for the AEW TBS Championship.
The Don Callis Family will also look to add more gold to their extensive collection as AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita will challenge Brodido for the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, the question of whether Okada and Takeshita will get along is still unanswered. "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher will also look to finally settle a long-running score with Mark Briscoe as the two men will meet for the fifth time to see who will leave St. Louis with the AEW TNT Championship.
Five Letters, Two Words, One Winner
Out of every match on the AEW WrestleDream 2025 match card, the one that has everyone talking is the "I Quit" match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, mainly for the fact that fans are genuinely afraid that one of the two men in the match will die before they say "I Quit." There's been blood, fire, prison beatings and so much more since Darby returned to AEW in July after climbing Mount Everest, and with both men known for taking ungodly amounts of punishment, this could go down as the most violent match in AEW history.
One match that could also be very violent is the Tornado Trios match between The Hurt Syndicate and The Demand. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona got the better of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP at All Out, with The Hurt Syndicate gaining a measure of revenge in a chaotic Street Fight on the Title Tuesday episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, these six men aren't going to rest until one group is out of commission for good, and that could happen at WrestleDream.
While there aren't any titles on the line, there is something even more important on the line in the match between The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express; money, specifically $500,000. Matt and Nick Jackson have fallen on hard times since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas and need the money badly (although Nick Jackson probably wants the money for a different reason), but they have to deal with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus who are firing on all cylinders since reuniting at All Out, and are determined to settle the score with The Young Bucks once and for all.
Rounding out the main card is a grudge match between Jamie Hayter and Thekla. "The Toxic Spider" made her debut for AEW back in May and attacked Hayter on her first night in the company, putting Hayter on the shelf in the process. Now that Hayter is back, and with a Blood and Guts challenge already thrown out there by the former AEW Women's World Champion, there will be no punches pulled between these two women.
Tailgate Brawl
To build anticipation for AEW WrestleDream 2025, there will be four matches on the "Tailgate Brawl" pre-show that will air on TNT before the pay-per-view goes live. With his problems with La Faccion Ingobrenable seemingly behind him, Eddie Kingston will once again be in action as he teams up with Hook for a tag team match, with their opponents still unknown at the time of writing.
The Conglomeration are back to full strength thanks to the recent return of Orange Cassidy, and they have their sights set on the Death Riders. Cassidy will team up with Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, the latter of whom being adamant that he isn't part of The Conglomeration (yet at least), to take on the formidable unit of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta. Finally, the newly formed Top Gods faction will feature in two tag team matches as FTR will take on JetSpeed, while Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will take on the team of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale.