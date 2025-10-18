AEW WrestleDream 2025 Full & Final Card

Out of every match on the AEW WrestleDream 2025 match card, the one that has everyone talking is the "I Quit" match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, mainly for the fact that fans are genuinely afraid that one of the two men in the match will die before they say "I Quit." There's been blood, fire, prison beatings and so much more since Darby returned to AEW in July after climbing Mount Everest, and with both men known for taking ungodly amounts of punishment, this could go down as the most violent match in AEW history.

One match that could also be very violent is the Tornado Trios match between The Hurt Syndicate and The Demand. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona got the better of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP at All Out, with The Hurt Syndicate gaining a measure of revenge in a chaotic Street Fight on the Title Tuesday episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, these six men aren't going to rest until one group is out of commission for good, and that could happen at WrestleDream.

While there aren't any titles on the line, there is something even more important on the line in the match between The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express; money, specifically $500,000. Matt and Nick Jackson have fallen on hard times since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas and need the money badly (although Nick Jackson probably wants the money for a different reason), but they have to deal with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus who are firing on all cylinders since reuniting at All Out, and are determined to settle the score with The Young Bucks once and for all.

Rounding out the main card is a grudge match between Jamie Hayter and Thekla. "The Toxic Spider" made her debut for AEW back in May and attacked Hayter on her first night in the company, putting Hayter on the shelf in the process. Now that Hayter is back, and with a Blood and Guts challenge already thrown out there by the former AEW Women's World Champion, there will be no punches pulled between these two women.