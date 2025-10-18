Major Stipulation Added To Mercedes Mone Open Challenge For AEW WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone could break a record Saturday night at WrestleDream after AEW President Tony Khan announced a major stipulation to her open challenge. After Mone issued the challenge for her TBS Championship following her successful defense of the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone at Arena Mexico on Friday, Khan issued a social media statement about the match ahead of the AEW pay-per-view.

Mone got on the microphone at Arena Mexico and challenged any champion from around the world to challenge her for the title at WrestleDream in St. Louis. Khan posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that the match would also be for the challenger's title, as well, meaning Mone could break Ultimo Dragon's record and hold eleven championships simultaneously with a victory tonight.

"After last night's Arena México win, longest reigning TBS Champ @MercedesVarnado puts up the TBS Title vs any champion + their belt!" Khan posted. "10 Belts Moné aims to set the record for most belts held simultaneously TONIGHT!"

"The CEO" just surpassed Jade Cargill's record on Friday to become longest reigning TBS Champion of all time. As of WrestleDream, Mone will have held the gold for 510 total days. Her reign with the gold became at Double or Nothing 2024 when she dethroned Willow Nightingale in her first match in AEW. She became "10 Belts Mone" or "Ultimo Mone," as she's begun calling herself since tying the legend's record, when she captured the BODYSLAM Women's Championship last week, defeating Aliss Ink in Copenhagen, Denmark.