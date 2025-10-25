Who Was Bigger, Hulk Hogan Or Lou Ferrigno?

The late Hulk Hogan may have been among the most famous wrestlers to ever walk the face of the Earth, but it doesn't change the fact that a lot of claims made by the Hulkster over the years could be construed as dubious. In fact, there is a laundry list of lies Hogan reportedly told over the years, from simple stuff like him claiming he barely used his creative control clause in his WCW contract, to the actively outrageous, like Hogan saying he was once in contention to be Metallica's bassist or that he was offered Mickey Rourke's role in "The Wrestler," something publicly denied by the film's director Darron Aronofsky. But there is one claim over the years about Hogan that some people have actually believed. What is that claim you ask? That Hogan was actually bigger than the man who once played The Incredible Hulk on TV, Lou Ferrigno.

Of course, like most things with Hogan, the origin of this claim appears to have come from the man himself. In his 2009 book, "My Life Outside the Ring," Hogan tells the story of appearing on a talk show with Ferrigno while Hogan was wrestling in Memphis for the Continental Wrestling Association. As the story goes, Hogan and Ferrigno were standing next to each other when the host declared that Hogan was much bigger than Ferrigno was. This would result in Hogan being gifted the nickname "Hulk" by Mary Jarrett, wife of CWA promoter Jerry Jarrett, and he would soon go by Terry "The Hulk" Boulder, a precursor to him being given the name Hulk Hogan when he debuted in WWE. Naturally, because this story comes from Hogan, it's easy to dismiss at first. However, Ferrigno himself has confirmed the talk show appearance happened, and that Hogan was taller, though not more muscular. And thanks to Ferrigno opening the door, it becomes a fair question to ask whether Hulk Hogan or Lou Ferrigno was the bigger man in the 1980s?