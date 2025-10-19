Velvet Sky Discusses 'Surreal' Road To TNA Hall Of Fame

Last weekend, TNA Wrestling honored three Knockouts with Hall of Fame inductions, two of whom were Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People. During a recent interview with "Velvet Ropes," Sky opened up about the dreamlike feeling of accepting her respective place as a part of the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame class.

"It's so surreal to me," she said. "It's very humbling. I mean, you get into wrestling hoping to get your name out there, hoping to be noticed by one of the major TV companies. It's like that was good enough for me, just making it to TNA, being recognized and doing what I did with Angelina's Beautiful People. Then taking it a step further and having this honor be like the highest honor of one's career and getting inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and having our legacy forever be cemented in TNA history is like what is this life? It's amazing and I'm just so humbled and so grateful."

With the additions of Lacey Von Erich, Madison Rayne, and Billy Gunn, The Beautiful People dominated the late 2000s and early 2010s in TNA Wrestling. Together, the group enjoyed one reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Individually, Love earned six reigns as Knockouts Champion, while Sky held the title for two runs.

Per Love and Sky's request, TNA executive Tommy Dreamer inducted them into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony, held right before the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12. In the case of Mickie James, her own HOF induction was preceded by an emotional speech from Lisa Marie Varon, known to TNA fans as Tara.

