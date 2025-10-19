US Champ Ilja Dragunov Comments On WWE Return: 'Pain Shall Entertain You'

The reign of the "Mad Dragon" has begun with a stern warning to its potential challengers.

After more than a year on the shelf, Ilja Dragunov returned to WWE television in grand fashion by answering and conquering Sami Zayn's open challenge for the WWE United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown." Fresh off his win, the new champion then reflected on his time away from the ring; at the same time, he looked ahead to the possibilities that his comeback may bring about.

"It's been such a long year," Dragunov said in a backstage video posted to Instagram, "and nobody understands how I feel sitting on the sidelines for a year, waiting and hoping and training to come back better than anybody else. More ruthless, more ambitious, fearless, more courage, all these things and everything that I accomplished over this year, this is a symbol of it. Me as a United States Champion. One thing is so clear to me right now. I got a very, very clear message to everyone who is coming for this. My dear friends and my dear enemies, if you step with me into the ring, pain shall entertain you."

Initially, The Miz emerged as the latest answer to Zayn's open challenge. Before he could enter the ring, however, Carmelo Hayes attacked him from behind, rendering him unable to compete. On cue, Dragunov seized the opening (new neck tattoo and all) and stepped up to Zayn in his place.

The closing of Dragunov vs. Zayn saw Zayn's Helluva Kick countered with a Torpedo Moscow from Dragunov, who then delivered an H-Bomb for the win. With it, Dragunov started his first reign as WWE United States Champion, while Zayn's own first came to an end at 49 days.