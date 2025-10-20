AEW Women's World Champion Discusses Potential Mercedes Mone Rematch

This past weekend at AEW WrestleDream, Kris Statlander retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, but her victory celebration would be interrupted by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who mocked "The Galaxy's Greatest Alien" following the match. Last year, Statlander tried to defeat Mone for the TBS Title on two occasions, but she failed to overcome the "CEO" on back-to-back pay-per-views. At the WrestleDream Post-Show Media Scrum, Statlander was asked if a title-for-title match with Mone could main event AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear, prompting her to claim that she can defeat the former WWE star regardless of their position on the card.

"Depending on what the circumstances are leading up to Full Gear, there could be some more insane stipulations, and would I love to be the main event? Absolutely. But sometimes there are other things that are a little bit more played out and they have a little bit more deserving of a moment than you. And sometimes it's okay to take that step back and just be like, I'm going to do the best that I can in the spot that I am," Statlander explained. "I'm still getting a moment to prove to her that not only am I better than her ... this is my moment to beat her and I'll do it at the beginning of the show, the end of the show, in the middle of the show."

Directly after Statlander's match with Storm, Mone added another title to her collection by defeating Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship. Mone now holds 11 titles, though a loss to Statlander would put an end to her historic run as the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all-time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.