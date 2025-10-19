Kris Statlander Confronted By Fellow Champion Following AEW WrestleDream Victory

"Timeless" Toni Storm is a vintage starlet, but AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander is a woman from the future. At WrestleDream, Storm attempted to bring Statlander back to Earth, only to be bested by Statlander to cement her legitimacy as the AEW Women's World Championship.

From the opening bell, Statlander and Storm were caught in gridlock. Aside from some brief glimpses of life on the outside, the champion could not gain an edge as minute by precious minute passed. Both women treaded deep water as they exchanged submissions mid-match, only saved by the mercy of rope breaks.

The match seemed to be won by the challenger as Storm landed a Hip Attack, but her subsequent Storm Zero attempt was blocked by the taller Statlander. Statlander followed up with a Dropkick and 450 Splash combo, but Storm refused to stay down. The two continued until Statlander landed Saturday Night Fever, only to go for a submission over the traditional pin cover. Storm's hand flailed, then faltered, then rose to life again as Statlander's legs locked tighter and tighter around her neck. With Storm refusing to submit, a frustrated Statlander broke the submission to land another cruel Saturday Night Fever, which ended the contest as Storm laid lifeless.

Statlander may have earned Storm's respect, but the intruding Mercedes Mone was far from cordial. The record-breaking TBS Champion intruded on Statlander's celebrations alongside Frat House, and mockingly confronted her previous TBS title challenger.

"Kris, congratulations on your win tonight," Mone sneered. "But you? You need to get the hell out of my ring."

Statlander ultimately complied, but let Mone know she was watching her as she made her exit. Statlander is set to continue her 29-day reign with the AEW Women's World Championship, with both Storm and previous challenger Mina Shirakawa in the rear view mirror.