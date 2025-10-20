Backstage Update On Recent Injuries Suffered By WWE NXT's Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

Two members of WWE NXT faction Fatal Influence appear to be dealing with injuries, though one is said to be more severe than the other. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley were hurt at a recent live event, though Jayne is reportedly okay and will still defend the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Saturday's Halloween Havoc.

As for Henley, the extent of her injuries are not yet entirely clear, but it was stated that she was hurt while taking a double-team move from Sol Ruca and Zaria. Henley and Jayne wrestled Ruca and Zaria in a tag match at the NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio, on October 9, which is seemingly where the injuries took place.

Provided she's cleared to wrestle, Jayne will defend her title against Tatum Paxley at Halloween Havoc after Paxley won a battle royale on TV earlier this month to become the number-one contender. It will mark Jayne's fifth defense since defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the title back in May.

Jayne and Henley have been stablemates since last April, when Henley turned heel and joined Fatal Influence just a short time into the group's existence. The two were previously joined by Jazmyn Nyx, but she was removed from Fatal Influence after deciding to let her WWE contract expire. In Nyx's place, the group recently added Lainey Reid, who attacked Nyx on her way out of the company and helped Jayne retain the Women's Championship against Lola Vice at WWE NXT No Mercy last month.