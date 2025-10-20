Tony Khan Discusses Sting's Future With AEW

AEW WrestleDream saw the return of "The Icon," Sting, who helped his once-protege during his brutal I-Quit match against Jon Moxley, after the Death Riders took one too many liberties to turn the tide in Moxley's favor. Naturally, since Sting was back in action for a segment, Tony Khan was asked about "The Icon's" status with AEW during the WrestleDream presser.

"Sting's still a huge part of AEW and he's still part of the family," Khan said, noting how the legend has been away for some time off screen but has still been around backstage. "We did get to see him in Philadelphia, and he was at the show, and we did a tribute to one of his mentors: the late-great 'Hotstuff' Eddie Gilbert."

Khan added how he's spoke to Sting in the past about a special one-off return when needed and claimed that "The Icon" was on board with coming back, especially if it had anything to do with Darby Alllin. The AEW President went on to note how deep the bond is between Sting and Allin, and recalled how they reacted to each other the day he introduced them.

"Who would've ever thought what the partnership could ever yield? That they would have gone on this run, that they would have the greatest tag team run in all of AEW," Khan recalled. The AEW President further emphasized that there's no "showbusiness" between the two, and teased that if Allin ever gets into a situation he can't handle on his own, Sting will always be there to help him.

