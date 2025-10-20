WWE Brass Reportedly Claimed Paul Heyman Promo Inspired White House Scandal Response

The line between sports entertainment and politics is becoming more blurry by the day. Dana White is bringing a UFC card to The White House Lawn. Paul Levesque is heading a youth sports and nutrition program for the Trump administration. Linda McMahon is serving as the Secretary of Education in Trump's cabinet. And oh yeah, the current United States President shaved Vince McMahon bald at WrestleMania 23.

In the most recent "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer reports that the connection is apparent between The White House and WWE. He notes that sources in WWE have told him that a press office official from the White House texted a major WWE official during the height of the Epstein Files scandal, praising Paul Heyman for his "Raw" promo following the return of Brock Lesnar to WWE programming.

In that promo, Heyman said "Mohammed was criticized. Jesus was criticized. FDR was criticized. Brock Lesnar was criticized,." The point of the promo was to downplay the controversy surrounding Lesnar's return to the company after his name was involved in the Janel Grant suit against Vince McMahon, which alleged that McMahon nefariously offered Grant's sexual services to Lesnar. "The Beast Incarnate" was supposedly cleared by WWE's legal team, giving the company the greenlight to have him return to WWE.

Meltzer notes that Paul Levesque told people in WWE that Heyman's promo influenced how the party responded to the backlash targeted at the Trump administration amid the Epstein debacle.

The whole story goes to show the surreal time we're living in, where a WWE promo can influence the highest level of government.

