TNA's Nic Nemeth Explains Hesistance To Work In WWE NXT

Since the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA began this past January, many former main roster stars for the Connecticut-based promotion have appeared on "WWE NXT," such as The Hardys and The IInspiration. However, one name that has shockingly not taken part in the crossover is TNA star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, who wrestled with WWE for nearly 20 years and enjoyed a stint on "NXT" back in 2022. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," the former NXT Champion admitted that he'd consider returning to WWE to reignite old feuds or enter the Royal Rumble, but has no desire to wrestle for the developmental brand again.

"Maybe, but I really love what I'm doing ... if I can help TNA get something, I will be there. If it's to go to 'NXT' and have a match, I'm not interested. I've done everything I could possibly do in 'NXT.' And if it's to do something with someone that I worked with like Randy or Cody or Seth or something, I would be open to it if it helped TNA ... but otherwise, I'll be cheering along on the outside."

Nemeth further expressed his commitment to TNA, sharing that the partnership with WWE has potentially opened the door for the promotion to secure a major weekly TV deal, and he's dedicated to helping the company achieve that goal moving forward.

"I really feel like it's just on the cusp of happening and because of that relationship, it's really helping. And I really think if that goes down or something comes down, it might be 52 weeks a year where we're live or 26 or whatever, there'll be some kind of change," Nemeth said. "If it helps lock down something for TNA ... if I can help and be there every damn day, I will be."

